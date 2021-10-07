A trove of Nazi uniforms and other artifacts have been discovered by police in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the home of an alleged pedophile who hunted homosexuals.

Aylson Proenca Doyle Linhares, 58, was arrested after he was accused of molesting a 12-year-old boy in his neighborhood, according to Police Commissioner Luis Armond. Police uncovered more than 1,000 Nazi items in Linhares's home following the arrest. The stash included imagery of Adolf Hitler, Nazi uniforms, guns and ammunition, and Third Reich medals, Reuters reports.

IN RARE CASE INVOLVING FEMALE NAZI, 95-YEAR-OLD CHARGED FOR HOLOCAUST-RELATED CRIMES

"He is a smart guy and articulate, but he's a Holocaust denier, he's homophobic, he's a pedophile, and he says he hunts homosexuals," detective Luis Armond said. "I'm no doctor, but he seems to me an insane psychopath."

Armond said Linhares came from a wealthy family of investors and likely afforded the Nazi items through his inheritance.

"This is something that is totally unusual and shocking," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Linhares was charged with weapons possession, racism, and pedophilia after police found photos of minors in his residents, according to Armond. Police are now investigating his connection to far-right groups.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Nazis, Brazil, pedophilia

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: Haul of Nazi memorabilia found in home of alleged pedophile who 'hunts homosexuals'