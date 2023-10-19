Haul of stolen cars found in farm raid

A haul of stolen cars was discovered during a police raid on a farm in Nottinghamshire.

Officers searched a shipping container at the farm, in Ollerton Road, Carburton, and found a Land Rover Defender and black Land Rover Sport HSE.

A further five cars were found in other outbuildings, including two BMWs, two Mercedes vehicles and a red Jaguar F-PACE V6.

A 63-year-old man and 67-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and have been bailed.

Checks found the cars had been reported stolen from London, Warwickshire, Birmingham, Derbyshire and Newcastle.

Nottinghamshire Police said the warrant - executed on Sunday - was part of a wider investigation into the seizure of four shipping containers – each containing stolen vehicles – that were intercepted at ports in London, Felixstowe and Southampton on 3, 10 and 12 October.

Eleven stolen vehicles were recovered across the four containers.

