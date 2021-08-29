What a haul! Virginia Beach 9-year-old wins eight medals at East Coast Surfing Championships as youngsters reveal bright future for area surfing

Six medals dangled from Story Martinez’s neck, clanging and clattering together as she received prize bag after prize bag.

Add a couple more — like the two others she won earlier in the competition — and she may have toppled over.

Martinez is just 9 years old and a few feet tall, but her prowess signified a bright future for Virginia Beach surfing at the 59th annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships on Sunday.

“I love being in the ocean,” Martinez said. “I like the beach. It makes me feel really good.”

The week of events ended with the Pacifico Pro Men’s Final won by Huntington Beach, California, native Dylan Hord. While no locals advanced to the pro men’s final, surfing teenagers filled the other competitions like the Pro Women’s Final, where all four competitors, including Martinez, were Virginia Beach natives aged 14 or younger.

“I think (the area’s young surfers are) getting really good,” said Women’s Pro Final winner Sunny Barton, 14. “I think it’s developing really well.”

The youngsters are talented enough to take on top competition.

Among the 19 competitors who started in the Pro Men’s event, there were Carter Baum and Cose Stoyanoff, both 14, and 16-year-old Blayr Barton. All three advanced past the opening rounds to reach the quarterfinals.

“Kids are getting really good,” said Baum, who won the groms longboard 14 event. “There’s kids that are 9 years old and they’re super-good. It’s so cool and gets us pumped up that all the little groms are just ripping.”

Baum and Stoyanoff were so equal in talent that they tied in the groms shortboard event, with Stoyanoff getting the tie-breaking win for the highest single wave score.

Stoyanoff insists there’s even more talent younger than he is.

“Once the 11-year-olds get up here, they’re gonna be tough to beat,” he said. “They’re already pretty good. There’s like 60 kids in the 11-and-under (category).”

Barton, who has surfed since he first got on a board in Kauai at 2 years old, has surfed with the pros before, but each time is an opportunity to learn.

“It’s amazing,” Barton said. “You get to surf against people that are way better than you and it also helps your surfing. It helps you know how they surf and you wanna improve to become who they are.”

One of those “grizzled veterans” is 24-year-old Parker Sawyer, a two-time national longboard champion and another Virginia Beach native. His semifinal appearance in the Pro Men’s event was the best for a local, and he placed second in the Bob Holland Memorial Longboard Pro event.

Sawyer, who also served as a co-announcer for the events he wasn’t participating in, this year started the Sawyer Surf School, which teaches surf, art and music.

“We incorporate ukulele lessons and painting lessons on the beach with non-toxic acrylic paint,” Sawyer said.

He’s seen first-hand the crop of talent coming through the Virginia Beach pipeline.

“I think it’s in good hands,” said Sawyer, a Norfolk Academy alum. “All those guys (Baum, Stoyanoff, Barton) are great up-and-comers that I’ve been watching a lot since I moved home from Florida.”

While the swag bags and checks make for a great allowance, all the surfing teens still love the sport for what it is.

“It’s the freedom of doing whatever you want,” Stoyanoff said.

Even more simply, surfing, Martinez said, is a “second home.”

