Haultail On-Demand Delivery Announces Free Contactless Delivery Program to Combat Coronavirus

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haultail, an on-demand, same day, contactless delivery service, is offering free-of-charge essential goods delivery to individuals at high risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 and those unable to interface with the public. The aim of the program is to help vulnerable customers receive fundamental items safely, securely, and with no human contact within just hours of ordering.

"In today's social and business environment the need for technologies that allow for physical distancing yet keep retailers operating is essential and helps the most vulnerable among us," said Bruce Williams, CEO of Haultail.

Anyone who is highly vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 or can not interface with the public due to the virus can request free delivery by explaining their circumstances within the app as part of their order. In addition to offering free delivery to those in need, all senior citizens (age 62+) will be eligible to receive a discount of 20% using the code: Honored20.

Unlike most courier and delivery services, all deliveries are made through a truly contactless pincode system allowing the customer to place and track an order from the time of pickup to delivery without ever coming into physical contact with the driver. In addition, all drivers wear masks, glasses, and gloves, taking strict precautionary measures to ensure safety for themselves and customers.

Deliveries can be scheduled 24/7 using the Haultail app or website, with orders fulfilled seven days a week between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Standard deliveries are made within four hours, while expedited deliveries can be made within two hours. Haultail is the only delivery service that provides customers the ability to track orders in real time and communicate directly with the driver.

Haultail is a patent pending on-demand delivery mobile application utilizing all size and type of vehicles with ride-sharing services technology that connects verified drivers with people that need to transport items. Haultail offers delivery within-just-hours, starting at $9.95 for small courier size packages and groceries to oversized goods such as plants, furniture, or construction materials from big box stores, online classifieds, storages, businesses or residences. Learn more at www.haultail.com .

