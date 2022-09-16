Haunted house owner sexually assaulted 14-year-old volunteer, Texas cops say

The owner of a haunted house attraction has been accused of sexual assault by a former 14-year-old volunteer, Texas police say.

The alleged incident occurred in 2017 and the victim, now 19 years old, came forward in July of this year, according to the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation led to the arrest of 51-year-old Norman Glenn, who is listed as “owner/creator” of the Scream Hollow Wicked Halloween Park in Smithville.

Glenn is accused of providing alcohol to the 14-year-old worker and and sexually assaulting her, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, on unspecified charges. A spokesperson for Scream Hallow denied the allegations in an interview with KXAN.

The arrest happened to coincide with the beginning of the fall season for Scream Hollow. The Halloween park, which includes five attractions, opens Friday, Sept. 16.

Smithville is about 45 miles southeast of Austin.