Haunted by post-election riot, Brazil's Lula reins in army

MAURICIO SAVARESE and CARLA BRIDI
·6 min read

SAO PAULO (AP) — When rioters stormed Brazil’s top government buildings in January to dispute the outcome of the presidential election, many soldiers stood by as far-right protesters broke windows, defecated in offices and destroyed valuable art.

The images from Brasilia that day still haunt the left-leaning government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He has strived ever since to ensure that military leaders defend South America’s largest democracy and stay out of politics.

The threat isn't just hypothetical. Brazil has lived through four military coups – the most recent one in 1964, followed by two decades of brutal dictatorship.

Lula’s task is fraught. The military is filled with supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, and its role in the new government is being diminished by the day.

Lula has already tapped more than 100 civilians to replace military officers Bolsonaro appointed to key positions, and he has moved oversight of the country's intelligence agency to his chief of staff's office, among other changes.

“Lula needed to manage his relationship with the military to be able to govern, and will continue to do so,” said Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo.

Melo said Brazil's military has long believed that it has "some kind of guardianship of the country’s political process," and Bolsonaro only fueled that belief.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, appointed more than 6,000 military officers to jobs across his government and revived an annual commemoration of the 1964 coup to stoke nostalgia for the days of military rule.

Although that era was marked by human rights abuses and the loss of civil liberties, Bolsonaro and many of his supporters remember it fondly as a time of strong nationalism, economic growth and conservative values. They view Lula's efforts to tame the military as heavy-handed and misguided.

“Stop looking through the rearview mirror and govern for all Brazilians,” Bolsonaro's former vice president, Gen. Hamilton Mourão, who is now a senator, said in an interview.

The most significant move Lula has made so far has been to elevate Gen. Tomás Paiva to be the army’s top commander.

Paiva, 62, has pledged to keep soldiers out of politics and to respect the results of October’s election, in which Lula beat Bolsonaro by a razor-thin margin.

Yet Paiva has also acknowledged that most the military’s leaders voted for Bolsonaro, and he lamented Lula’s victory to subordinates just three days before the new president called to offer him the promotion — comments he later said were misinterpreted.

Lula has taken various other steps aimed inoculating Brazil from the risk of another violent uprising with at least tacit support from some in the military:

— He blocked the appointment of a Bolsonaro loyalist to command the Goiania battalion, based an uncomfortably close 124 miles from the capital.

— He placed the country’s intelligence agency — formerly overseen by members of the military — under the office of his chief of staff, which is led by civilians.

— He took a symbolically important trip to the U.S., which before the election had warned Brazilian military leaders to steer clear of politics if they wanted access to arms purchases and cooperation from American armed forces.

For now, there is no evidence of another uprising being planned or of military leaders questioning Lula's orders, according to a high-ranking official in the army and a person who works closely with the defense minister, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

Lula enlisted the military’s cooperation twice in February: as part of a massive operation to expel some 20,000 illegal miners from the Yanomami Indigenous area in Brazil’s Amazon, and to help rescue people after mudslides near Sao Paulo.

These represented early tests of the relationship between Lula and the military, and the results were very positive, said political consultant Thomas Traumann. Still, there's no guarantee of long-term stability, he said.

It remains to be seen whether military retirees and active duty service members who either took part in the Jan. 8 riots or turned a blind eye to them will receive punishment. Some analysts believe that would be important to deter future action.

One video from Jan. 8 showed policemen at the presidential palace in the rare position of barking orders at soldiers: “Lead your troops!” one officer shouted at members of the presidential guard, which is part of the army.

Another video showed dozens of rioters surrounded by police in the palace, as a general attempts to free them. “Are you nuts?” a policeman asks. “They’re in custody!”

Hundreds of civilians who participated in the riots have been jailed and dozens indicted. But service members have so far been spared. The military prosecutors’ office and the top military court have opened 17 investigations, although neither has been transparent about the process.

The incoming Chief Justice of Brazil’s Superior Military Court, Joseli Camelo, said he was encouraged recently when the army canceled a plan to commemorate the upcoming anniversary of the 1964 military coup, a dictatorship-era tradition that Bolsonaro revived.

“This is just another demonstration that the commander is aligned with all the powers towards our common challenge, which is to pacify Brazil and definitively reinforce democracy in our country,” Camelo said.

Mourão, Bolsonaro's former vice president, says the military should not spare any of its members who are proven guilty of taking part in the riots. “The armed forces are shaped to be rigorous in the investigation of disciplinary errors and military crimes,” he said.

Even before taking office in January, Lula — who served as president from 2003-2010 — knew it was essential for him to bolster ties with the country’s right-leaning military.

Some highly regarded military leaders had openly derided him before the election, and some even campaigned to reelect Bolsonaro. For months, the army permitted anti-Lula protesters who were openly supportive of a military coup against him to camp outside their barracks.

In Lula’s first two presidential terms, his relationship with the military was marked by conciliation rather than confrontation, said Fabio Victor, a journalist who just published a best-selling book on Brazil’s armed forces and politics. But Jan. 8 appears to have altered his calculus.

In contrast with Bolsonaro's administration, few members of the armed forces work at the presidential palace, Victor said. With an eye toward the future, Lula's allies in Congress are pushing for constitutional changes that would more clearly define the military's powers and limits, and his ministers are looking at overhauling military education.

“Lula today is very suspicious of the military,” Victor said.

___

Bridi reported from Brasilia.

Recommended Stories

  • China denies hidden motives after hosting Iran-Saudi talks

    After hosting talks at which Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations, China said Saturday it has no hidden motives and isn’t trying to fill any “vacuum” in the Middle East. The agreement announced Friday to reestablish Iran-Saudi ties and reopen embassies after seven years was seen as a major diplomatic victory for China, as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States as reducing its presence in the Middle East. The Foreign Ministry quoted an unidentified spokesperson as saying China “pursues no selfish interest whatsoever” and opposes geopolitical competition in the region.

  • With leftist leaders in charge, public opinion in Latin America shifts to the right | Opinion

    We may be seeing a similar ‘equality fatigue’ across the region, Andres Oppenheimer writes.

  • Colombia FARC dissidents optimistic for peace

    Living under plastic tents in the Colombian jungle, a group of rebel fighters has high hopes for peace talks with the government of President Gustavo Petro, who as a former guerrilla himself, "inspires confidence," they say.The ELN guerrilla group, for example, is still fighting today, though this week it agreed to start ceasefire talks with the government.

  • Yemen sides begin UN-brokered talks on prisoner exchange

    Yemen’s warring sides began talks Saturday aimed at implementing a U.N.-brokered deal on a prisoner exchange, the United Nations said. The discussions between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels are talking place in Switzerland.

  • Brazil's Lula seeks dialogue with both Venezuelan government and opposition

    The Brazilian president's top foreign policy adviser has met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the first outreach by Brazil's new leftist administration to both the government and its opposition. The visit to Maduro on Wednesday by adviser Celso Amorim was organized in secrecy by Brazil and only became public when Maduro posted photos on Twitter. On Thursday Amorim, a former foreign minister who advises President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on international affairs, met with opponents of Maduro, including Gerardo Blyde, a lawyer who leads the opposition's negotiations with the Venezuelan government, sources in Brasilia told Reuters.

  • BRICS bank NDB to change its Brazilian head at government's request

    The New Development Bank, the multilateral bank set up by the BRICS states, said on Friday it had agreed to elect a new Brazilian head at the request of the government of Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Brazil holds the rotating presidency of the NDB until July 6, 2025. NDB said the bank's current president, Marcos Troyjo, would step down by March 24 and the NDB's governors would elect a successor nominated by Brazil to complete the term.

  • Grindr Has Been Sued By A Teen Who Was Raped By Four Men He Met On The App

    The lawsuit accuses Grindr of actively recruiting children to the gay hookup app. Grindr called the accusations “meritless and obviously homophobic.”View Entire Post ›

  • Mecole Hardman Jr. alludes to possible reunion with Bears' Justin Fields

    Mecole Hardman Jr. quoted a Tweet mysteriously alluding to a potential reunion with Justin Fields.

  • Brazil fiscal framework to include rule to track spending, says Haddad

    Brazil's finance chief said the government's eagerly awaited fiscal framework would include a new rule to monitor spending but without addressing public debt, in remarks on Friday ahead of unveiling the rules backed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In an interview with CNN Brasil, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad stressed that investors need a long-term horizon to commit to projects in the country. "The fiscal framework will offer this," he said, reiterating that the proposal would be unveiled later this month.

  • George Santos’ Ex-Roommate Says Congressman Ran Credit Card Fraud Scheme

    A Brazilian man claims Santos spearheaded the scheme he was jailed for, threatened his friends, and stole his bail money, Politico reports.

  • Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties

    STORY: With a handshake, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced on Friday that the two countries are reestablishing relations. The agreement comes after seven years of hostility which had threatened security and stability in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts from Yemen to Syria.It follows four days of previously undisclosed talks in China between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers.Here’s Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani:"At the end of the talks we reached a conclusion, to start a new chapter after seven years of breaking off relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia, while considering the matters of the two countries, and the security and future of the region, to prevent meddling from extra-regional and western states, and consistent meddling of the Zionist regime in the region.”The two countries also agreed to re-open embassies within two months and re-activate a 2001 security cooperation accord, as well as another earlier pact on trade, economy and investment.China's top diplomat Wang Yi described the deal as a victory for dialog and peace, adding that Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in addressing tough global issues.A White House spokesperson said the Saudis kept Washington informed of the talks but the U.S. was not directly involved.Iran and Saudi Arabia, respectively the two leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, have been at odds for years and backed opposite sides in proxy wars from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric. A senior Iranian official said that addressing the tensions with Saudi Arabia had become a top priority for Tehran in recent months and would help resolve long-running talks on Iran's nuclear program.

  • China names Li Qiang premier nominally in charge of economy

    China on Saturday named Li Qiang, a close confidant of top leader Xi Jinping, as the country’s next premier nominally in charge of the world’s second-largest economy now facing some of its worst prospects in years. Li was nominated by Xi and appointed to the position at Saturday morning’s session of the National People’s Congress, China’s ceremonial parliament. Li is best known for having enforced a brutal “zero-COVID” lockdown on Shanghai last spring as party boss of the Chinese financial hub, proving his loyalty to Xi in the face of complaints from residents over their lack of access to food, medical care and basic services.

  • Flooding fears along California creek: 'I've never seen the water like this'

    Residents and Fresno County officials worried about flooding along the Kings River and Wild Wood Creek.

  • Jonathan Kuminga suffers ankle injury in warm-ups, out for Warriors-Grizzlies

    Jonathan Kuminga is the latest Warrior to deal with a bizarre injury this season.

  • Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin visits Kyiv

    Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on March 10.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Decides to Face Elon Musk

    Meta Platforms, Zuckerberg's social media empire, reportedly plans to launch a network to compete with Tesla CEO's Twitter.

  • Jenna Ortega addresses this unfortunate red carpet wardrobe malfunction

    In an Instagram post shared by the actor, Jenna Ortega addresses an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction she had on the Scream movie premiere red carpet.

  • Abortion, education and guns: DeSantis's proposals in Florida hint at potential 2024 campaign

    Florida began its 60-day legislative session this week as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the Legislature in his State of the State speech, which has been widely viewed as an indicator of how he might promote himself as a potential 2024 presidential nominee.

  • Alternative to WTO trade arbitration gains steam as Japan joins

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Japan has become the latest country to join an alternative mechanism for resolving disputes to the World Trade Organization, it said in a statement on Friday, in a move that observers say could urge others to follow suit. The top appeals bench of the global trade watchdog which rules on trade disputes has been idle for more than two years because of holds on appointments during the administration of former President Donald Trump. "As an interim measure until the dispute settlement function is restored, the Japanese government decided to join the MPIA," Japan's economy ministry said in a statement, referring to the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement.

  • Norfolk Southern derailment ‘is a wake-up call,’ professor says

    Northwestern University Professor Emeritus of Civil & Environmental Engineering Joseph L&nbsp; Schofer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Ohio train derailment, railroad regulation, employment struggles across the railroad space, and the outlook for Norfolk Southern.