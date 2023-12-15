‘Haunted by trauma’: Girl repeatedly raped by another student on Boston school bus, lawsuit alleges

The family of a 9-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted and raped multiple times by another student on a Boston school bus filed a lawsuit Friday that accuses Boston Public Schools of failing to protect the child on her rides home from class.

The lawsuit, filed by Morgan & Morgan in Suffolk Superior Court, also names the City of Boston, the Match Charter School, and a Transdev bus driver and monitor as defendants.

The girl, a student at the Match Charter Public School in Hyde Park, was repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped on the bus by an 11-year-old student over the course of seven months during the 2022–2023 school year, the lawsuit alleges.

“The sexual assaults occurred on diverse dates over seven months and were committed by another 11-year-old student,” the lawsuit stated. “The sexual assaults took place just a few feet from the bus monitor and the bus driver on the ride home after school from the Match Charter Public School.”

The lawsuit alleges that when the school became aware of the sexual assault, an investigation uncovered that despite Transdev requiring the bus to have mandatory video equipment onboard, no video was found for any of the dates of the alleged assaults.

Morgan & Morgan’s attorneys say the girl suffered great physical and mental harm, and that she was forced to leave school before she was able to complete the fourth grade due to fear of physical or social repercussions.

“Our lawsuit alleges that it was the failure of Boston Public Schools and Transdev to follow their policies that directly led to this young child’s assault,” attorneys Nina Bonelli and Alexander Zodikoff said. “Our client will experience a childhood haunted by trauma and flashbacks, and we will do everything in our power to hold the defendants accountable and prevent anything like this from happening to another child in our city.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the Transdev bus driver and monitor “either knew, or reasonably should have known, of the repeated and ongoing sexual abuse,” and that they had a “duty to identify, intervene, and take steps to end and report the abuse as well as to take reasonable steps to prevent it from reoccurring.”

BPS Transdev Complaint by Boston 25 Desk on Scribd

Boston Public Schools and the City of Boston “negligently contracted with, hired, trained, retained, supervised, and managed” the Transdev driver, and the Match Foundation “failed to warn parents” of the behavior on the bus, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit further alleges that Transdev and/or its co-defendants “negligently, recklessly, and/or intentionally lost or destroyed video footage” from the bus.

“Children are the cornerstone of our communities, and schools are meant to nurture and protect them,” said John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan. “As a father and grandfather, my heart grieves for our client and her family, who will have to live with this trauma for the rest of their lives. We will not stop until every person responsible is held accountable for their suffering.”

The girl’s family is now demanding a trial by jury.

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Investigates: Mom wants answers after 4-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted on school bus

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW