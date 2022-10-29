Hauntfest on Fifth to take place on Saturday; How police plan to ensure safety of guests

Hauntfest on Fifth is taking place this Saturday at the Oregon District in downtown Dayton.

The Dayton Police Department (DPD) will have a large police presence at the event to ensure the safety of guests attending, police said.

The main thing that police will be looking for are any real or fake weapons, police said.

“The only weapons will be assigned to the on duty police troops that are working the event,” Lt. Stephen Clark at DPD said. “Sticks, knives, fake knives, squirt guns, anything that appears to be a weapon will be confiscated.”

Even if the weapons are a part of your costume, according to police.

Police will patrol the streets and the main entrance that everyone must go through to have their belongings checked before entering the fest, police said.

No outside alcohol is allowed into Hauntfest and no one is able to take any alcohol with them from the festival, police said.

The festival begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday and ends at 1 a.m. Police said that considering they know people will be drinking at this event, if anyone needs a ride home you can go to a police officer and they will help you out, according to police.















