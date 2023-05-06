Haunting Figure Spotted In The Background At King Charles' Coronation

Lee Moran
·1 min read

People on Twitter suggested they saw the spine-chilling figure of the Grim Reaper at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday.

Multiple viewers shared screenshots of television footage showing what appeared to be a hooded, cloaked figure carrying something similar to a scythe.

Watch the video here:

It wasn’t immediately clear who the figure might be.

The funny, lighthearted clip was just one of hundreds that went viral related to Charles’ ascension to the throne.

