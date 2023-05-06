Haunting Figure Spotted In The Background At King Charles' Coronation

People on Twitter suggested they saw the spine-chilling figure of the Grim Reaper at King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday.

Multiple viewers shared screenshots of television footage showing what appeared to be a hooded, cloaked figure carrying something similar to a scythe.

Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀#Coronationpic.twitter.com/77s4XIY17i — Joe (@realjoegreeeen) May 6, 2023

Anyone else see the Grim Reaper make an appearance at the Coronation? #Coronationpic.twitter.com/Zc4lGVr1Rm — Andrew Turnbull (@ajt55) May 6, 2023

The Grim Reaper has been caught on camera at Westminster Abbey #Coronationpic.twitter.com/45RSqxf7xn — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) May 6, 2023

Why is the Grim Reaper at the Coronation celebrations !! pic.twitter.com/KK1jexTYrI — Neil 1878 Wood (@legendweaver) May 6, 2023

It wasn’t immediately clear who the figure might be.

The funny, lighthearted clip was just one of hundreds that went viral related to Charles’ ascension to the throne.

