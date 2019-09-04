Haunting photos reveal what nuclear-disaster ghost towns look like years after being abandoned

Kyodo News/Getty Images





The Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986 transformed the city of Pripyat into a ghost town.

Other towns have also been abandoned after nuclear disasters, and each is a skeleton of its former self, strewn with deserted cars and dilapidated buildings.

Photos reveal what these places look like years after being abandoned.

Hours after the accident at the Chernobyl power plant, the worst nuclear disaster in history, residents of the city of Pripyat were going about their Saturdays as normal. Children picked wildflowers and played outside. Adults gardened, fished, and even got married.

By the following day, however, they were rounded onto buses and told to bring just a few belongings — important paperwork, personal mementos, and a bit of food. The move was only temporary, the city council said, but most residents would never return.

Today, Pripyat is still relatively abandoned, aside from tour groups that walk along designated pathways and gather inside blighted kindergartens, hospitals, and schools.

The city is perhaps the world's most famous nuclear ghost town — but it's not the only one.

Other major nuclear accidents have prompted evacuations that turned cities and villages into ghost towns. Here's what some of these abandoned areas look like after the nuclear disasters.

Pripyat has been a ghost town for more than three decades, but some artifacts still linger.

"Abandoned Places"

In the wake of the Chernobyl disaster, Pripyat residents were given less than an hour to pack. Residents left behind Soviet-era posters, ballot boxes, and flags. Some artifacts have survived the test of time, while others have disintegrated.

"We didn't just lose a town, we lost our whole lives," one evacuee recalled in the book, "Voices from Chernobyl" by Svetlana Alexievich.







Graffiti artists have drawn strange shadowy figures on the walls of buildings.

Alexey Furman/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

One motif seen throughout the area is a series of childlike figures that are said to represent the ghosts of former residents.







Adult tourists can view scattered remnants from Pripyat's former occupants.