Different variations of the “Dune” poster have ignited a controversy surrounding Chinese audiences and media portrayals. The initial claims: Earlier reports claimed that Black actor Sharon Duncan-Brewster was removed from the poster of “Dune” in China and replaced with Taiwanese actor Chang Chen; but the conversation grew more complicated as this was proven to be mostly untrue. The controversy began when photos surfaced which showed Taiwanese actor Chang Chen in the spot of Black actor Sharon Duncan-Brewster on promotional posters for the movie in China.