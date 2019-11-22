Haunting texts revealed as Boston College student pleads not guilty in boyfriend's suicide

BOSTON — Inyoung You, a former Boston College student accused of pressuring her boyfriend to kill himself through relentless psychological and verbal abuse, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter Friday morning as prosecutors unloaded a mountain of previously undisclosed text messages and other evidence.

You, 21, was making her first appearance in Suffolk County Superior Court after returning from her native South Korea more than three weeks after being charged in the suicide of 22-year-old Alexander Urtula.

She was handcuffed and taken into custody following the half-hour hearing. A magistrate set her bail at $5,000 in exchange for her voluntary surrender, giving up her passport and agreeing to remain in Massachusetts. Trial was set for Nov. 9, 2020.

The allegations against You drew immediate comparisons to the high-profile Massachusetts case of Michelle Carter, convicted of involuntary manslaughter after texts urging her boyfriend Conrad Roy III to kill himself resulted in his 2014 death by suicide.

You, a U.S. citizen who withdrew from classes in August, was charged Oct. 28 in connection with the May 20 suicide death of Urtula, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey. Urtula, also a Boston College student, jumped from the top of a parking garage at a Boston hotel on the morning of his graduation. You, his girlfriend of 18 months, watched from the roof, prosecutors say.

The couple, who started dating in late 2017, exchanged 75,000 text messages in the two months leading up to his death — 47,000 of which were sent from You to Urtula, prosecutors say, including many texts urging him to kill himself and die.

"These text messages demonstrate the power dynamic of the relationship," Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Grasso said. "Both the defendant and the Mr. Urtula discussed how the defendant owned Urtula, how he was her slave and how Mr. Urtula ceded his autonomy to the defendant as a condition of their relationship."

In one text message cited by Grasso, Urtula wrote to You: "You own me. All of me. Only you. You have complete control of me emotionally and physically and you dictate my happiness. You owning all of me includes everything — what I think, what I feel. You own all of that. All of my history, everything. Anything you want, I want to give it to you. Your happiness is my only priority."

In a profanity-laden text message read by Grasso, You repeatedly told Urtula to “do everyone a favor and go (expletive) kill yourself," called him "worthless" and said "you deserve nothing."

In another text message leading up to Urtula's graduation, You threatened self-harm, telling him she would kill herself if Urtula didn't die.

Steven Kim, You's attorney, pushed back at what he called "cherry-picked statements" but did not directly address the contents of the text messages before the judge.

After the hearing, he accused District Attorney Rachael Rollins of seeking headlines by waiting for a "slow news day" last month to announce You's indictment and "paint a fragile 21-year-old as a monster before the entire world, further traumatizing her." He said the allegations are untrue.