'It haunts me': Mother testifies on 2020 Westlake Village crash that killed two sons

Nancy Iskander has relived the night her two children died in front of her more times than she can remember.

"I still see it every night. It haunts me every night," Iskander said.

Over 18 months after a hit-and-run crash killed her 11-year-old son Mark and 8-year-old son Jacob, Iskander appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday to testify in the preliminary hearing for the case.

The hearing before Judge Shellie Samuels was to determine whether the suspected driver in the crash, Hidden Hills resident Rebecca Grossman, 58, should be brought to trial for the charges. She is currently charged with two counts of murder and faces a maximum sentence of 34 years to life in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Grossman is a a co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation and daughter-in-law of Dr. A. Richard Grossman, founder of the Grossman Burn Centers, which treat burn victims at three facilities in Los Angeles, Bakersfield and Kansas City, Missouri. Her husband, Dr. Peter Grossman, is also a plastic surgeon.

Nancy Iskander

The crash occurred the evening of Sept. 29, 2020, along Triunfo Canyon Road at the intersection with Saddle Mountain Drive in Westlake Village.

Iskander recalled the night began as a regular family outing in their community.

The family of six left their home in the Three Springs neighborhood and went south on Triunfo Canyon Road, she recounted on the stand in the Van Nuys courthouse. Her husband, Karim Iskander, went ahead on a jog, carrying their youngest child, Violet.

Nancy Iskander was clustered with her three sons – she and Jacob were on roller skates, Mark rode a skateboard and Zachary, 5, took his scooter.

"It was the pandemic. Jacob and Zachary were holed up all day and wanted to get some fresh air," the mother of four said.

Mourners pay their respects Oct. 1, 2020, at the memorial site for Mark Iskander, 11, and brother Jacob Iskander, 8, who were struck and killed by a motorist at Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive in Westlake Village.

As they approached the intersection with Saddle Mountain Drive, Iskander and her son Mark had the idea of crossing the road for a view of Westlake Lake. Her husband and daughter had already gone ahead on Triunfo Canyon, but Nancy Iskander and her three sons stopped at the marked crosswalk.

Story continues

Iskander said she waited for the road to clear before they began crossing. She led with Zachary by her side as Jacob and Mark followed a half-step behind her. The street has two lanes of traffic and bike lanes on each side, plus a dividing median, and they were only halfway across when she noticed a loud noise.

"I heard the engines from two SUVs coming at us at insane speeds," Iskander said.

She said she looked up to see two vehicles, one black and one white, zig-zagging between lanes as they approached the crosswalk heading northbound. Iskander held her hand up to indicate they were crossing, but as the black car approached the intersection first, she quickly realized the car was not going to stop.

Iskander said she grabbed Zachary and threw him toward the curb before jumping out of the way herself. The driver of the black car has since been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and his case remains pending.

After the first car passed, the second vehicle, a white Mercedes GLE 43, drove through the crosswalk.

"I heard a really loud noise, I looked back and I either felt or saw the other car speeding also," Iskander said. "I realized something happened to Mark and Jacob."

When she turned, she saw Jacob lying in the roadway "as if he was sleeping," but Mark was nowhere to be found. He was eventually located up the roadway, his skateboard broken and his shoes off his feet. Both children were pronounced dead that night.

Iskander ended her testimony by saying the whole incident was a hit-and-run.

"Did anyone come back to the scene indicating they were the drivers of those cars?" asked Ryan Gould, the prosecutor in the case.

"No sir," Iskander responded.

Once her testimony finished, Iskander was cross-examined by Grossman's attorney Alan Eisner. For over an hour, Eisner asked Iskander about whether she saw her children hit by Grossman's car, as well as how far apart they were after she jumped out of the way from the black SUV, though Iskander mostly said she did not remember.

After Iskander's testimony, four more witnesses were called to the stand. Royce Clayton, an acquaintance of Grossman's who was with her at Julio's Agave Grill in Westlake Village immediately prior to the crash, testified next.

Clayton said he saw Grossman drink a margarita at the restaurant, but he did not join her when she drove to a residence to watch the 2020 presidential debate.

Three Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies then took the stand: Deputy Jason McGee, who responded to the crash and accompanied Grossman to her blood draw at a hospital; Deputy Todd Cash, who issued Grossman a speeding ticket on May 8, 2020, along Kanan Dume Road in Malibu; and lastly Deputy Richard Curry, who was responsible for retrieving crash information recorded by the Event Data Recorder in Grossman's vehicle on Oct. 6, 2020.

The hearing was continued to Tuesday morning with at least a half-dozen more witnesses expected to testify. The hearing will end with Samuels determining whether to move forward with bringing the criminal case to trial or to dismiss the charges.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Nancy Iskander testifies in Rebecca Grossman Westlake crash hearing