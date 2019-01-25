Haute couture beauty trend: gravity-defying hair

The Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture catwalks in Paris were awash with various creative beauty looks this week, but when it came to hair, there was one definitive gravity-defying trend.

At Chanel, the models took to the runway sporting towering, vertical pompadour hairstyles and bold makeup, in a beauty look the house referred to as "18th century romance meets '80s style icons." The hair was coiffed upwards to stand completely on end, adding several inches to the models' height, and was accessorized with delicate feathered clips or floral adornments.







Meanwhile at Guo Pei, the hair took on a structural life of its own. Models had their locks twisted into vertical and horizontal coils and twists that pointed out in all directions and made for an abstract effect. The designer also went big on hair accessories, dangling elaborate clips and ornaments from the contours of the hairstyles.





Things were, if possible, even more extreme at Franck Sorbier, where the models (who were also dancers) had their hair twisted and pinned into a series of improbable twists and loops that had a joyous, surreal effect. The addition of hairpieces gave the look even more scope and volume, and a sprinkling of glitter at the hairline added to the exuberant vibe.



