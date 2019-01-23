Haute couture: the best catwalk beauty looks from day two

Day two of Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion week saw some of the biggest houses in the industry get gloriously playful with catwalk hair and makeup.

Alexis Mabille

Alexis Mabille ushered in the springtime with kaleidoscopic flower crowns that tumbled down the models' faces for a lesson in surreal romanticism. A wash of fuschia eyeshadow kept the look strikingly modern.

Chanel

It was all about the pompadour at Chanel, where the models sported towering vertical hairstyles that added several inches to their height, commanding respect. The daring look was accompanied by a grungy smudge of kohl around the eyes, and a classic red lip.

Armani

Giorgio Armani saw red, opting to send models down the runway sporting flashes of scarlet shadow under their lower lash lines, for a minimalist yet striking beauty look. A glossy lip and a groomed brow were all it took for a polished result.

Azzaro

The statement lip made a comeback at Azzaro, whose sparkly ‘Studio 65' collection was enhanced by a wine-red, glossy lip, a dewy complexion and a hint of metallic shimmer at the inner corner of the eye.

Givenchy

Makeup artist Pat McGrath indulged her playful side at Givenchy, as illustrated by this shimmering icy blue and silver face paint. A nude lip and choppy bob tone down the theatrical approach ever so slightly.