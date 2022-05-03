In ‘Havana Ghost’ case, three Miami men convicted of cocaine dealing and gun violence

An investigation dubbed “Havana Ghost,” targeting drug trafficking and violent crime in the Little Havana neighborhood, has led to the conviction of three men following a long trial in Miami federal court.

The trio of defendants — Ulysses Cabrera, aka “Big Cuz,” 32; Bernardo Quinonez, aka “Macho,” 34; and Victor Smith, aka “OGP,” 26 — now face up to life in prison at their sentencing in August before U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga.

The trial, which lasted nine weeks, ended with various guilty verdicts Thursday for the three men. Before trial, more than 20 other defendants indicted in the sprawling case pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors said the three defendants played leading or supporting roles in a “continuing criminal enterprise” that distributed cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana on the streets of Little Havana between 2013 and 2018.

“When rival drug dealers threatened the territory that they controlled or questioned their authority, Cabrera and B. Quinonez directed Smith and other armed members of the ring to intimidate, maim and, in some instances, kill people,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “Innocent bystanders were sometimes shot and injured. Cabrera and B. Quinonez laundered the dirty drug money in various ways, including buying Opa-locka real estate.”

During the investigation, a task force of local, state and federal law enforcement seized 1.5 kilos of cocaine, several grams of crack cocaine, more than 26 pounds of marijuana, four assault rifles, 10 pistols, 10 extended magazines, 10 semi-automatic firearms, a short-barrel rifle, a revolver and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The case was prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Ellen D’Angelo and Rilwan Adeduntan.

At trial, Cabrera was represented by attorney Paul Petruzzi, B. Quinonez by lawyer Harry Solomon, and Smith by attorney Arthur Louis Wallace III.