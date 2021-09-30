Havana's famed Malecon seafront promenade reopens after Covid closure

The famed Malecon seafront promenade in Havana, Cuba, reopens as well as the beaches and pools in the capital, after being shut for nine months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

