Havant reservoir: Residents challenge treated sewage plan

Residents have called on a water company to rethink plans to use recycled wastewater for consumption ahead of a public consultation ending.

Southern Water, which is building a reservoir in Havant, Hampshire, wants to supplement the reservoir's spring water with treated wastewater derived from sewage.

The firm said similar projects had already been run in other countries.

But local residents told a meeting with the company they were "horrified".

Dozens of people voiced their concerns to Southern Water bosses on Wednesday evening at a public meeting that was held before consultation closes on 20 February.

"I'm horrified at the prospect of drinking any adulterated water, when Southern Water pump their sewage up to the reservoir," a local resident said.

Campaigner Tracey Viney, a former Portsmouth Water employee who helped setting up the reservoir, urged Southern Water to rethink their proposals.

"We genuinely think there are other alternatives and we don't think Southern Water have looked at them properly," she said.

Ms Viney is among the residents raising concerns over the plans

Campaigners fear some would start buying bottled water as a result of the proposals, potentially increasing the use of plastic.

Members of the Havant Climate Alliance, Havant Friends of the Earth, Havant Borough Residents' Alliance, Havant Civic Society and Hayling Sewage Watch have all raised concerns so far.

If the proposals are approved by the Secretary of State, effluent from Budds Farm Wastewater Treatment Works would be sent to another facility for additional treatment, before being discharged into Havant Thicket Reservoir.

Nick Price, water strategy manager at Southern Water, said the technology expected to be used was "proven" and had ben demonstrated in other parts of the world.

"By purifying the water to a really high standard and ensuring that our regulators are satisfied that safeguards are in place, we will ensure that water is clean and safe to drink," he added.

Mr Price said the scheme would protect the environment "by not taking as much from some of our iconic chalk rivers".

Story continues

Portsmouth Water, which owns the 400-acre (160-hectare)) site, previously said water recycling was "a well-established and widely-used water treatment process".

Dozens of people attended the meeting with Southern Water managers in Havant on Wednesday evening

