Havelock man shot to death Friday at Main Street gas station

A Havelock man was shot to death at the Shell Gas station on the east end of town Friday, according to a news release Saturday from the Havelock Police Department.

Officers responded to the gas station at 1017 East Main St. after receiving 911 calls regarding shots fired.

Police said Tyrone Cozart, 22, was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responded and performed life-saving measures, but Cozart died, the release said.

No time was listed in the release for the shooting and attempts to contact the Police Department were not immediately successful.

Sanna Sannah, 22, of Havelock, was arrested on an open count of murder, according to the release. Craven County Jail records indicate he was booked at 1:40 a.m. Saturday and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information on the case can leave an anonymous tip at https://www.havelocknc.us/FormCenter/Police-Department-5/Anonymous-Crime-Tips-49.

