Havelock police say a Cherry Point Marine struck and killed a woman in crosswalk

A 70-year-old woman was stuck and killed in a crosswalk Thursday by who Havelock police say was a Cherry Point Marine.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday Havelock police received a 911 call about a vehicle that struck a pedestrian.

Two woman were our for a morning walk and were crossing over the street at the crosswalk, said Chris Morning, Interim Police Chief for Havelock.

The driver who was a marine struck one of the ladies, who was 70-years-old. The other lady was not injured at all, Morning said.

The marine stopped the truck immediately and called 911. When the officers arrived they attempted CPR, but she had passed away, he said.

Morning said District Attorney Scott Thomas, New Bern Police Department and Cherry Point's criminal investigation division are actively investigating the incident.

Since this is an ongoing investigation, it is unclear if the marine will have any charges.

The incident occurred near Slocum housing at the corner of Holly Drive and Coral Bell Court in Havelock.

