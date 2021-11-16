Havelock suspect charged with an open count of murder appeared in Craven Court

Eric Ericson first appeared in Craven County court Monday, Nov. 15 and he faces life in prison.

Ericson, 39, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with an open count of murder after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds in Havelock on Sunday.

He was advised of his single charge in court on Monday. If Ericson is convicted of the highest level charge, first degree murder, his potential punishments are life in prison without parole or the death penalty, said Scott Thomas the Craven County district attorney.

Joseph Scarangella Jr., 66, was the fatally shot victim and he was found by Havelock police and EMS dead in a home he shared on 201 Kyle Drive.

Ericson's next court date is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2021.

