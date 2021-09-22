New Haven cop arrested in Las Vegas DUI crash that killed fellow officer leaves jail

The off-duty New Haven police officer arrested after a Las Vegas DUI crash that killed fellow Officer Joshua Castellano and injured five others has been fitted with an ankle bracelet and released from jail, authorities said Wednesday.

Officer Robert Ferraro was no longer at the Clark County Detention Center as of early Wednesday, a midnight shift worker said.

He and his family members were scheduled to meet with, and possibly hire, high-profile defense attorney Gabriel L. Grasso Wednesday, a Grasso spokesman said.

Whether or not Ferraro hires Grasso, Ferraro is scheduled to return to Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday. Grasso was a member of O.J. Simpson’s defense team after his arrest in the 2007 Palace Station Casino memorabilia robbery.

Ferraro posted $100,000 bail after a Saturday bond hearing but remained in custody Monday waiting for authorization to be fitted with an electronic monitor. His electronic monitoring is considered a “high-level,” court documents show.

The conditions of Ferraro’s release include abstention from alcohol and drugs. It wasn’t clear where he was staying.

Also on Thursday is Castellano’s wake. Hours of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m at West Haven Funeral Home on the Green, and a Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Church, 5 Hillside Ave., New Haven. His burial will follow in Grove Street Cemetery. Castellano’s body has been brought back to Connecticut, and officers gathered to salute him in a procession.

The deadly crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Friday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Ferraro was driving a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV with three other officers and two Texas women “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control. He struck a Ford Mustang that was in a private driveway and flipped, ejecting Castellano.

Castellano, 35, who had been on the New Haven police force seven years, was taken to the hospital, where he died. The other occupants of the SUV, including New Haven officers Matthew Borges and John Truhart, and two women from San Antonio, had minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the Mustang also had minor injuries, they said.

Ferraro, who police said showed signs of impairment, was charged with reckless driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol, both felonies.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.