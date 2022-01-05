New Haven’s COVID-19 Briefing: What You Need To Know Now

NEW HAVEN, CT - At a news briefing Wednesday, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the city is experiencing coronavirus case rates not seen since May 4, 2020 —at the height of the pandemic.



And city health director Maritza Bond said that given 17 New Haven children are hospitalized with COVID-19, it's "critical" that children are vaccinated, noting the “huge surge” in coronavirus cases.

In the schools, 585 staff members are out, including 350 teachers, schools Superintendent Dr. Iline P. Tracey said.

“This has been the mother of all weeks,” she said, “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Tracey said there’s no accurate way to say how many children might have tested positive for the disease, but noted that 13,000 students were in school with around 5,000 to 6,000 not. She said in some cases, she believes parents may be “fearful” about sending their kids to school. And in many other cases, it’s likely that children have tested positive.

That said, she said there’s no current plan to delay classes or close schools, adding that decision is tied to state education rules and policy as well as teacher contracts, among myriad other considerations. “It’s complicated.”

New Haven Fire Chief John A. Alston said that around 20 percent of firefighters were out Tuesday, but added that services have not been impacted as other firefighters have helped by adding second shifts and others volunteering to fill in. He also said that 20 percent of New Haven’s firefighters are not vaccinated.

New Haven police had 44 sworn officers test positive for COVID-19, Chief Renee Domínguez said noting the “surge" is the "highest" seen. She said on Saturday alone, 14 new positive cases were reported. Domínguez said no police services have been impacted. She said that 66 percent of New Haven police officers are vaccinated.









This article originally appeared on the New Haven Patch