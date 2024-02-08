Haven for healing

Feb. 7—GOSHEN — In the beginning stages of its own path, Women of Valor in Training hopes to offer a boon to young women who are in need of support as they seek to become stable, independent, contributing members of society.

"We really want to focus on the trauma part of their story," Executive Director Shelly Rubo said.

Rubo believes that women, especially young vulnerable women, in active trauma response, need a safe space to go and decompress as they relearn, or learn for the first time, how to develop relationships, communication skills, and life skills such as cooking, cleaning, and budgeting.

"There is a generation that is struggling to survive," a pamphlet advertising the budding nonprofit reads. "Many are hopping house to house, depending on the charity of others for the next meal. They don't know how to hold a job or what a work ethic looks like. They have never cleaned a bathroom or cooked a balanced meal."

The dream began four years ago when Rubo inadvertently became the mentor of several young women struggling with trauma from an early age.

"A girl came to our church one time, and two weeks later she called me at work and said, 'I ran away from home,'" Rubo recalled.

The girl was not yet 17. Through her, Rubo and her husband met two friends of the girl who the couple also began to follow and support for a time.

"It's been an amazing journey to watch her grow," Rubo said.

The women Rubo hopes to serve are what she calls "an invisible population" between the ages of about 18 and 30. Couch surfers, runaways, job hoppers, high school dropouts, former foster kids, or victims of neglect or domestic violence, the invisible group of young women can, for the most part, keep themselves out of trouble so they don't even up enduring the judicial system or finding themselves at a homeless shelter. But they've had to come up with creative ways to survive having not been given the tools in childhood, only increasing the trauma they carry as they enter adulthood.

Sometimes it's poor parenting that lands young women in vulnerable situations, other times it's a conflict within the home or personality styles of the parent and child, Rubo said. Sometimes the trauma can also come from being placed into foster care.

"Foster care kids come from some sort of trauma or they would be in the foster care system, and we have some great foster parents but many of them take in a lot of kids and it's hard to give individual care and deal with the trauma. We're doing better — in Indiana we're doing better — but the statistics say that kids coming out of foster care, within the first two years, 25% of them end up in jail, and in five years, 60% end up in jail. That just blows my mind. Why is this happening? There's got to be something that we can do with these kids to help them be stable and not feel like they need to do the things that end them up in jail."

Sometimes it's moving in with the wrong person at a young age, and feeling trapped in an abusive relationship.

"The drug that's released within ourselves when we go into fight-or-flight, it can become addictive," Rubo explained of adrenaline. "We want that feeling, even though it's a terrible feeling, and these women don't know how to leave it and stay out of it. They keep going back. Teaching them how to be resilient, how to center and not having to go back into the feeling of trauma, and that being centered, it's okay. You don't have to be in fight-or-flight all the time."

Regardless of the cause, Rubo said, many of the "unseen women" are in fight-or-flight mode, and they won't see real growth, or a positive future for themselves until they can remove themselves from the actively traumatic situations.

"Our goal is to find those women that are ready to get out of it," Rubo said. "I think we're going to be full all the time.

That's why Rubo retired from the nursing field after 21 years at Goshen Health in December.

"I knew this was where I was supposed to be and this is what I'm supposed to be doing," Rubo said.

Running the nonprofit, even with a board of directors, will be a full-time job in and of itself. Earlier, in July 2023, the program received its 501st nonprofit status, and they've been working since then looking for a home big enough to support the program and seeking out community support.

Women of Valor In Training, or WOVIT, is in its beginning stages. They're in need of board members, partners, volunteer donors, and a home to house the WOVIT program. The home, the most crucial part of the project, will offer a sort of trauma-based residential treatment plan designed to pull women out of traumatic situations, teach them whatever skills they may have missed out on growing up or in early adulthood, get them job skills and develop communication and conflict resolution skills, and generally learn to live life successfully once again, or perhaps for the first time.

"It's definitely a journey, and definitely not something you fix right away," Rubo said. They'll also help women apply for government-based services to help get them back on their feet and connect them to other area nonprofits geared at teaching resilience in women. For some women coming out of traumatic situations, without the skills to cope, even holding a job may be too much, Rubo explained.

"We work on the trauma and the relationships and how do you interact with people," Rubo said. "Setting them up to succeed."

Once women are ready to work again, a portion of their income will go toward the house to pay for necessities, and a portion will go into savings for future rent when they do move out of the home.

They hope to house around six women at a time, with Rubo and her husband also residing on the property in order to be full-time support. The current dream is to have seven or eight bedrooms — rooms for girls just entering the program who would be housed separately from others, rooms for girls part-way through the program paired in groups of two; and then another room or two for girls testing the waters of moving out in a single bedroom paying rent and functioning mostly on their own. Rubo estimates to have enough space for each of the transitions, she and her husband, and even just one additional staffer to work opposite her and her husband, they'd need an eight-bedroom house.

"I don't think we're going to have any trouble filling the house," Rubo said. "Every other person that I have talked to has said, 'This is a great thing. I know somebody who needs you.' The thing that has been so incredibly eye-opening for me is how these girls are so invisible. ... I've been meeting so many organizations that want to help these women, but how do you reach them, how do you get the word out to them? Making sure that they know that there's people that want to help get them out of this deep hole. Most of them have dumped themselves in so deep, that just lending a hand down — like vocational rehab, 'let me help you with a job' — that's not enough. They might get a job, but they might quit within a week because their boss said something that upset them. They might get food stamps so they can eat, but that doesn't help them long-term. Just one program isn't enough. It's not enough to get them out of that hole. We're a trampoline. We are bringing all of these things together and putting them in a trampoline form that the women can jump on to get out of that hole. There has to be a way to bring all of these programs together so that these girls can get everything they need so when they move out, they're stable and secure and they know where they can do if they do get into trouble again."

"The overshading part of this house is relationships," Rubo added, saying that women will be projected to stay in the home for six months to a year, but it's highly dependent on their personal needs. "It's a matter of knowing that they are confident enough in themselves and know how to interact with others."

They're looking for community support in any way. In the future, Rubo said, they're also hoping to begin a young men's offshoot.

"If you want to participate in any way, we're here, contact us, we'd be happy to talk with you and see where you fit," Rubo said. "We've got a couple of people on board that want to start volunteering as soon as they can. One of them is going to be meeting with a girl to teach her interview skills. There's so many ways that you can get involved, not the least of which is donors."

For more information or to get involved, visit Women of Valor in Training on Facebook, call 574-622-1146 or email info@wovit.org.

Visit www.WOVIT.org to learn more.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.