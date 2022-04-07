Haven of Hope breaking ground for new downtown office building

The Haven of Hope will construct a new 4,200-squre-foot administrative office building at 135 N. 10th St., between Wheeling and Steubenville avenues in downtown Cambridge this summer. A groundbreaking ceremony at the site is slated for noon Monday, April 18, according to Executive Director/CEO Michelle Carpenter-Wilkinson.

"We will begin construction of the new administrative office later this summer," said Executive Director/CEO Michelle Carpenter-Wilkinson. "The new building will allow us to grow in services and staff."

The Haven of Hope provides services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, kidnapping, human trafficking, arson, assault, theft and families of murdered victims in Guernsey and Noble counties.

“The Haven of Hope was established almost 39 years ago and we have always rented facilities, which has limited the types of services we can offer," said Carpenter-Wilkinson. "The new 4,200-square-foot building will allow us to upgrade our technology and be more handicapped accessible, while also adding a community clothing room and a trauma recovery room for victims and their children to decompress.

"We want to be able to grow and provide a safe environment for victims in our community to report and recover. This new administrative office will allow us to continue to be a staple in our community for many years to come," added Carpenter-Wilkinson, who said it has been an honor to provide services to victims for the past 26 years.

The new office at 135 N. 10th St. will not only be convenient for victims who walk to receive services from the Haven of Hope, but for anyone who takes advantage of the services offered by the agency.

"It is being built near local law enforcement and between both court buildings," said Carpenter-Wilkinson. "The new building will allow us to hire more victim advocates, provide a clothing room for the community, provide a sensory room for victims and children to manage their trauma, and, most of all, provide a safe space for victims."

The new building will also add a victim-centered trauma recovery room and an up-to-date conference room that will enable victims to attend court remotely.

Construction cost including a new parking lot is estimated at $629,000 with funding to be provided by a loan and the Haven of Hope's capital campaign including donations.

Since 2002 alone, the Have of Hope has served 24,231 victims and provided 134,946 direct trauma services.

As part of the new building campaign, the Haven of Hope is offering individuals and companies to sponsor and name a space in the new building. The organization will also have a Heroes of Hope Wall for donors based on the amount of their contribution to the building project. Donation tiers range from $500 to $10,000.

For more information or to make a donation contact Carpenter-Wilkinson at 740-439-7233 or by email at michelleQhavenofhope.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Haven of Hope breaking ground for new downtown office building