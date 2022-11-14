New Haven liquor store clerk shot during apparent robbery

A store clerk was shot during a robbery at a New Haven liquor store on Saturday night, according to police.

The New Haven Police Department responded to Yale Bowl Liquor Store at 85 Derby Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting. Officers found the store clerk, a 53-year-old Wallingford man, who had been shot during an apparent robbery, police said.

According to police, the clerk was seriously injured in the incident and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. He was listed in stable condition, police said.

The Bureau of Identification recovered ballistic evidence and surveillance footage from the scene, police said. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477) or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.