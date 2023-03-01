New Haven man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Hamden in 2021

Hamden police charged a man from New Haven with murder on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Hamden man in August 2021.

Ryan Moore, 35, was charged Wednesday with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit in connection with the death of Tyishoun Matheney, according to the Hamden Police Department.

Just after midnight on Aug. 8, 2021, police responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the area of Goodrich Street and Butler Street in Hamden and found Matheney. He was pronounced dead several hours later at Yale New Haven Hospital, police said.

Investigators learned shortly after the incident that Matheney had been involved in a “heated discussion” prior to being shot, police said.

The 27-year-old’s slaying prompted the town to deploy an increased police presence.

Detective Jomo Crawford and members of the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit carried out an extensive investigation into the shooting that led them to Moore, who was in the custody of the Department of Corrections on unrelated charges at the time of his arrest, police said.

Court records show that Moore has multiple cases pending in Connecticut criminal courts. He is facing charges including second-degree threatening and harassing, violation of a protective order, criminal possession of a firearm, breach of peace and interfering with an officer, records show.

Moore was being held in lieu of a $2.5 million bond, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.