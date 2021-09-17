New Haven man charged Thursday in connection to a series of Trumbull crimes last October

A 48-year-old New Haven man was charged Thursday in connection to a motor vehicle accident, robbery, attempted home break-in and car theft all in one morning last October.

Jerome Campbell, 48, of Howe Street, was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief and evading responsibility. Campbell was transferred to the Bridgeport Superior Court from the Cheshire Correctional Institution, where he was held for other offenses. He’s held on $75,000 bond.

The series of crimes began on Oct. 17 around 2:30 a.m., when Trumbull Police responded to a report of a car accident where a car drove off the road and was abandoned near Main Street, north of Route 111.

Campbell was seen fleeing on foot from the scene and carrying a gun.

As responding officers were at the crash site, they soon received a report that a man was robbed at gunpoint after having his back window broken near the Route 25 and Route 111 commuter lot. The victim told police that the man, later identified as Campbell, demanded money, which he complied with. Campbell then took off near Broadway Road.

“Around 3:00 a.m., a Broadway Road resident reported hearing glass break at the rear of their home,” police said. “Officers responded to this residence, but the suspect had already left. Police observed video footage from the home, and were able to identify Campbell as the suspect before he fled the area.”

State police, alongside the Stratford and Trumbull K9 units, helped in the search, but were unable to locate Campbell at the time.

“Later that morning, police learned that Campbell had fled the area in a vehicle that was stolen from a construction site nearby at 6540 Main Street, and later recovered in Bridgeport,” police said. “Trumbull Police detectives processed all the crime scenes and recovered evidence linking Campbell to the series of crimes. No injuries were reported during any of these incidents.”

