New Haven man convicted of murder in 2019 shooting

A New Haven man was found guilty of murder on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting on Court Street in December 2019, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

New Haven Superior Court jury found Robert Parris, 56, of New Haven, guilty of murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. Parris also was convicted of criminal possession of a pistol or revolver in a separate case before the court.

On Dec. 19, 2019, the New Haven Police Department was called to 109 Court St. at about 4:15 p.m. on reports of a man shot. When they arrived, they found Michael Rosario, 55, with a gunshot wound to his head. Rosario died the following day at Yale New Haven Hospital, according to the DCJ.

Police said it appeared that Rosario and Parris knew one another and that the shooting followed some sort of verbal argument between the two men.

At the time of his arrest, Parris also had an active arrest warrant for violating a protective order, according to New Haven police.

“Our thoughts are with the Rosario family at this time as Michael Rosario’s life should not have ended in such a tragedy,” State’s Attorney John Doyle said. “While his loss is undoubtedly felt deeply by his family, we hope this verdict eases some of their pain.”

Parris’ sentencing is scheduled for April 5 in New Haven Superior Court.