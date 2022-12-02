New Haven man pleads guilty to murder after shooting his girlfriend while their 1-year-old baby was in the car in 2021

A New Haven man pleaded guilty to murder and first-degree assault on Thursday after he was charged with shooting his girlfriend in the middle of the street while their 1-year-old daughter was in the car in March of 2021, State’s Attorney John Doyle said in a release.

Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven pleaded guilty under a plea agreement in New Haven Superior Court. He faces up to 38 years in prison for the two charges and is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Gerald Harmon on Jan. 26, 2023.

The charges stem from his arrest in connection with a Jan. 23, 2020 shooting in West Haven and the March 22, 2021 death of his 28-year-old girlfriend, Alessia Mesquita, in New Haven.

Newtown and Mesquita were arguing in a car with their daughter in the backseat traveling on Lenox Street and Clifton Street in New Haven around 9:30 a.m. on March 22, 2021 when the car stopped and she got out of the vehicle, according to security footage obtained by investigators.

Mesquita got out of the vehicle carrying several bags and tried to open the rear door of the car when the car drove off, according to Newton’s arrest warrant. She then chased the car down the street. The car stopped and Newton got out of the car and fired shots, hitting her. Then the car drove off onto Clifton Street.

Mesquita was shot four times, according to the medical examiner. The baby was not injured but was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, police said.

Police spoke with members of Mesquita’s family, who told police that Newton and Mesquita had a relationship with a history of domestic incidents, the warrant said.

Newton was then arrested and allegedly told police that he shot Mesquita. He said they were arguing and she wanted to get out of the car, but he feared she would take their child, according to police. He told police that he snapped when she began yelling and opened fire on her, the warrant said.