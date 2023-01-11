New Haven man sentenced to prison for cyber stalking, threatening ex-girlfriend and her family

A Boston judge sentenced a New Haven man to nearly four years in prison on Tuesday for cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend and her family and sending them death threats through anonymous social media and email accounts.

Marshall Nicholas Fain, 32, appeared in court in Boston on Tuesday and was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for sending repeated threats to a Massachusetts woman he had once dated via Facebook and Instagram messages, according to the office of Rachael S. Rollins, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Fain was in a relationship with the victim for about two years. The couple broke up in August 2021 and about one month later, Fain began sending her messages threatening to make her disappear and to kill her and members of her family.

He used anonymous email addresses to send her messages that said: “When the time is right you gonna be one of the girls going missing. Ima torture the [expletive] out of you when I catch you” and “By now you know I don’t give a [expletive] about my own life so I really don’t mind taking yours.”

Through anonymous Instagram and Facebook accounts he sent messages that said things like “I’ll kill you” and “You gonna get yours if it’s the last thing I do,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Rollins said in a statement released Tuesday that Fain “terrorized” his former girlfriend because he was unable to move on after their relationship ended.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston division, said in a statement that Fain “used his words as weapons.”

“His actions were intended to inflict emotional harm and the fear of physical violence and that’s exactly what they did. We thank the victim for her bravery in helping us put him behind bars,” said Bonavolonta. He vowed that the bureau would continue to work to identify others who commit cyberstalking through similar channels.

“Stalking and violently threatening others — whether online or in person — is a serious, federal crime. Thanks to the victim’s strength and immediate action, Mr. Fain is now a convicted felon,” Rollins said in a statement. “Although today’s sentence can’t erase the pain and suffering Mr. Fain’s caused, we hope it brings the victim and her family solace in knowing he has been held accountable and will be removed from our community.”