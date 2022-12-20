New Haven man serving 30 years for robbery and homicide in Bridgeport, sentenced for role in robbery and shooting of New Haven restaurant worker on same day

A New Haven man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his role in a cold case from 2015, when he shot a New Haven restaurant worker during an attempted robbery.

Treizy Lopez, 25, appeared in court on Monday before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer, who sentenced him to nine years behind bars and three years of release for his role in the shooting nearly eight years ago. He had pleaded guilty on Sept. 23, 2021, to one count of attempted interference with commerce by robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Lopez will begin serving his sentence, the judge ordered, after serving a 30-year state sentence for another robbery in which he shot a man to death in Bridgeport hours before the New Haven robbery and shooting, the district attorney’s office said.

Lopez allegedly traveled to Bridgeport on April 11, 2015, with a man named Tythrone Ford and another individual. Lopez and the other individual entered Sapiaos Market armed with handguns and demanded money. During the attempted robbery, Jose Salgado, who owned the market on Lexington Avenue in Bridgeport, was shot and killed. Ford allegedly waited in a car outside of the market during the attempted robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The three men then drove back to New Haven. About eight hours later, the three men walked into the Smokin’ Wings restaurant on Congress Avenue around 11 p.m., pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

During the attempted robbery, Lopez shot a woman who was working at the restaurant in the stomach then fled the scene with the two others, dropping a .22 calendar revolver in a nearby trash can, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

A forensic analysis of the revolver found in the trashcan and bullets collected from the scene of both attempted robberies found that the gun was used in both incidents. Lopez and Ford’s DNA were both on the firearm, records show.

In March 2018, Lopez was found guilty of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery in a state court for his role in the Sapiaos Market robbery and the death of Salgado. On Aug. 16, 2018, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for those offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Lopez’s prosecution in the New Haven case stemmed from a cold case investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the New Haven Police Department, with the assistance of the Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory.

On March 15, 2022, Ford pleaded guilty to attempted interference with commerce by robbery for his role in the Smokin’ Wings robbery. He was not charged in relation to the Sapiaos Market robbery, during which he waited in the car outside. He was sentenced to more than nine years in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Lopez has been detained since his arrest on December 12, 2019. His case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jocelyn C. Kaoutzanis and Nathaniel J. Gentile through the Justice’s Department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program and Project Longevity.