New Haven man shot, killed during party in Hamden, police say

A New Haven man was shot and killed in Hamden over the weekend in what police have called a family dispute.

Hamden police said they have not made any arrests, though they noted that everyone involved in the dispute that led to the shooting remained on the scene.

Officers were called to 60 Connolly Parkway — the Wilbur Cross Commons — in Hamden on Saturday around 11:14 p.m. on the report of a shooting involving one victim, according to the Hamden Police Department. Within the industrial park, which contains several buildings and businesses, officers found one victim — later identified as New Haven resident Anthony Pearson — who had been shot. Hamden police said bystanders helped provide life-saving techniques on Pearson.

Pearson, 39, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Hamden police said.

According to the Hamden Police Department, Pearson was shot as a party was being held in the industrial complex. At one point during the party, Hamden police said allegedly he “became enraged” in a physical altercation with others, leading to the shooting.

Hamden police said detectives interviewed all those involved. Multiple firearms were seized after police located them at the scene.

The State’s Attorney’s Office is assisting in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Det. Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4000 or alipford@hamdenpd.com.