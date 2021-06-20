Haven Ministries leader recalls day of shooting

Jun. 20—SUNBURY — June 9 was a typical day at Haven Ministry and the shelter's executive director said she was enjoying the sunshine and putting together a "slip and slide" water toy.

On that day, state police say Matthew Reed, 23, a resident at Haven Ministry, allegedly shot and killed Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59 and John Paul Dicken, 17. Zeigler said Reed was at the shelter after the alleged crimes took place.

"He (Reed) was sitting in a lawn chair and I was putting together a slip and slide and residents were joking about me riding it," she said. "He (Reed) got up and left and I went home for the day when I was done. I didn't think anything was wrong."

Roughly two hours later Zeigler said she received a phone call from Sunbury police asking if Reed was living at the shelter.

"Police didn't say what was going on but they asked me and I said he was and then I drove back to Haven," she said. "When I got there I saw all the police."

At around 7 p.m. the front of Haven Ministries on Front Street, right near Route 147, was blocked off and a dozen police vehicles surrounded the area.

"State police did such a great job keeping everyone away from the scene," Zeigler said.

Zeigler said the 21 residents, including, Reed, and a relative of his, were on the property and she knew she had to get the shelter in order.

"I think the residents were more in shock at what was happening," Zeigler said. "He (Reed) was only here for a month and he was polite and I just didn't see any of this happening."

Zeigler said when she screened Reed she knew he formerly lived in Snydertown. "I don't know where, I just know he said Snydertown."

Police have not said whether Reed had any connection to the three victims, other than a dispute over a vehicle purchase caused Reed to "snap" when he shot and killed the three people at 3425 Snydertown Road, Trooper Josiah Reiner, state police at Stonington, wrote in a criminal affidavit.

Reiner wrote in arrest papers that Reed said he "'snapped' and started shooting and when he was done all three victims were deceased. Reed said that he was terrified and just took the vehicle and left the scene."

Reed returned to Haven Ministries and that's where Zeigler saw him hours before he was arrested for the murders, she said.

The home where the incident took place and Haven Ministries is separated by about 8 miles.

"We have had a dark cloud over us now," Zeigler said. "We had members of clergy come to Haven and talk to any resident that wanted to speak with them. We also have received so much support from people who understand this is something that could have happened anywhere at any time."

According to arrest papers, Reed planned to steal a 1997 Toyota Camry from the victims and brought a gun to kill them if he needed to. Reed told police that he was working to purchase the vehicle but a dispute ensued and the victims intended to sell the vehicle to someone else, arrest papers state.

A witness said she saw Reed outside the victims' home as they looked over the car about noon Wednesday, according to court documents. The vehicle was gone by 3 p.m. and later recovered at the Sunbury boat launch off South Front Street. Reed was apprehended about 8:15 p.m.

Investigators spoke with an acquaintance of Reed's, according to court documents, who told police that Reed confessed to the murders. The acquaintance told police that Reed asked them to tell police they were together all day, court documents said. The individual also told police that Reed asked them to hide his gun, which they declined, according to court documents.

Zeigler said the shelter has a no-weapons policy and if Reed had any weapons, she would not have known.

Gate House Executive Director Tom Dougher said he wanted the public not to question operations of shelters like his and Haven, because they are here to serve the community.

"Sometimes unfortunate things happen," he said. "I feel for all of the people at Haven Ministries and we just need to make sure the public understands we all do everything we can to make sure we are screening each person that comes in, but we also have to realize that anything can happen at any time."