New Haven officer accused of causing DUI crash that killed friend, fellow cop, in Las Vegas is coming home, lawyer says

New Haven Officer Robert Ferraro, who was arrested in a Las Vegas drunken driving crash that killed his friend and fellow officer, Joshua Castellano, is allowed to come home to Connecticut, his lawyer said Thursday.

Attorney Gabriel L. Grasso said after his client’s latest court appearance that Ferraro will be allowed to travel back and forth to Las Vegas for court. He is not allowed to drive, his passport will be taken from him and he will have to undergo random tests with an alcohol monitor to prove he isn’t drinking, Grasso said.

“He was allowed to be taken off of house arrest so he can travel to Connecticut and await the adjudication of his case at home,” he said.

Ferraro, 34, was in court Thursday for a status check of the criminal charges against him. Police said they charged him with reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled or prohibited substance resulting in death; Grasso said he wasn’t aware of the reckless driving charge.

If found guilty, he faces a possible 2-20 years in prison, Grasso said.

Not long after Grasso spoke, hundreds of mourners are expected to stream into the West Haven Funeral Home for Castellano’s wake. The wake is from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Church, 5 Hillside Ave., New Haven, with burial to follow at Grove Street Cemetery.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Sept. 17, Ferraro was driving a luxury SUV with five passengers — three of them fellow New Haven officers — when he lost control. The 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV struck a car in a private driveway before flipping, throwing Castellano.

Courant staff writer Kaitlin McCallum contributed to this report.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.