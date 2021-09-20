New Haven police officer accused of Las Vegas DUI crash that killed fellow officer posted bail but remains in custody

New Haven Officer Robert Ferraro, who police said is responsible for a high-speed, rollover crash in Las Vegas that killed fellow Officer Joshua Castellano has posted bail but remained in lockup Monday awaiting word on whether he qualifies for house arrest, Nevada court and jail staff said.

Ferraro, 34, posted $100,000 bail after a Saturday bond hearing but remained in jail Monday waiting for approval to be fitted with an electronic monitor, according to court records and staff. In the meantime, he was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, said Leonardo San Martin, a jail support technician.

The process of qualifying for ankle bracelets and house arrest can take 7 to 10 days, he said.

Ferraro is scheduled to be in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning for a hearing on the criminal charges he faces, a court clerk said.

He was arrested Friday and charged with reckless driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, resulting in death, police said.

New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez placed Ferraro on administrative leave, and an internal investigation has begun, Officer Scott Shumway said,

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shortly before 4 a.m. Friday, Ferraro was driving a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV with the three other officers and two Texas women “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control near the intersection of West Spring Mountain Road and South Decatur Boulevard. He lost control, and the SUV struck a Ford Mustang that was in a private driveway.

The SUV overturned, throwing Castellano, who had been in the right front passenger seat, out of the vehicle. The SUV righted itself as debris damaged a nearby parked car, police said.

Castellano, who had been on the New Haven police force for seven years, was taken to the hospital, where he died. Everyone else in the SUV, including New Haven officers Matthew Borges and John Truhart, had minor injuries.

Shumway said New Haven police will not comment on the case during the internal investigation.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.