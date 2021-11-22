New Haven officer arrested on patronizing a prostitute charge, police say

A New Haven officer has been arrested on a charge of patronizing a prostitute, police said.

Officer Christopher Troche turned himself in for arrest Sunday, they said. His bail was set at $25,000; it wasn’t clear early Monday if he posted bond.

According to police, the arrest follows a criminal investigation that started April 5 when a woman approached a patrol officer and reported “unwanted contact.” The officer took the report, and members of the department’s Internal Affairs Division were alerted.

Investigators obtained a warrant, and Troche was arrested.

Troche, a patrol officer, was placed on administrative leave the day the complaint was made, police said.

It isn’t clear why the charge didn’t match the allegation; police said they are limited in what details they can release because the arrest warrant is sealed.

Officer Scott Shumway, the department’s public information officer, said in a news release that the department handled the complaint professionally.

“The New Haven Police Department takes all complaints on officers that violate the public’s trust serious. We work extremely hard to be transparent to the community and offer many ways for citizens to make complaints against officers. It was extremely important to this investigation that the victim trusted that the New Haven Police Department would take the complaint serious and fully investigate regardless of the nature and immigration status,” Shumway said.

“I commend the officer who took the complaint for the professionalism displayed, as well as the professionalism and integrity of the Internal Affairs Division,” he said.

