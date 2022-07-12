New Haven police charge 17-year-old after two men were injured in shooting

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged after two men were shot in New Haven on Monday, according to the New Haven Police Department.

Around 1:58 p.m. on Monday, police received a call and a Shotspotter alert regarding gunfire on Kimberly Avenue between Lamberton Street and Howard Avenue. Police located a 35-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire. American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Yale New Haven Hospital called NHPD to report that a second victim, a 33-year-old Waterbury man, had walked into the hospital and was also struck by gunfire. He was also treated for non-life-threatening in, according to the police.

Detectives located video footage of the shooting and got a description of the suspect who was located at a house on Howard Avenue. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

A Take into Custody Order was signed by a judge, and the suspect was transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives from the Bureau of Identification located a crime scene and collected ballistic evidence, police said. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).