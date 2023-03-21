New Haven police chief recommends terminating 4 officers in case of man paralyzed in police van

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson recommended to the Board of Police Commissioners termination for four of the five officers involved in Randy Cox‘s injury case.

The hearings will be held starting at the end of April. Each officer will have an individual hearing.

Ronald Pressley retired in January so is not subject to discipline.

Officers Oscar Diaz, Ronald Pressley, Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera and Sgt. Betsy Segui all appeared in court in New Haven on Wednesday morning and each pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to person, according to state police and court records.

Cox was paralyzed on June 19, 2022, after he was arrested at a Juneteenth party on Lilac Street in New Haven, allegedly carrying a gun, records show.

He was being driven to the police lockup in a transport van. He was handcuffed but otherwise unrestrained in the van when Diaz hit the brakes and Cox was thrown head-first into the front of the rear compartment, records show.

The five officers turned themselves in to state police Troop F in Westbrook on criminal charges in late November, records show. Each posted a $25,000 bond. Virtual pre-trial hearings are scheduled for February.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson was conducting an internal affairs investigation following the officers’ arrests to determine how they would be disciplined.