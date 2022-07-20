New Haven police identify body found in water at park

New Haven police Tuesday night identified the man whose body was found in the water at Lighthouse Park as a 66-year-old Woodbridge resident.

He was identified as Richard Piccione.

Police said they received a call about a body found in the water at Lighthouse Park just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Responding officers found the man unresponsive in the water, police said.

The New Haven Police Underwater Search and Rescue Team responded and recovered the victim from the water, according to Officer Scott Shumway.

“The initial investigation did not reveal any trauma or signs of foul play,” Shumway said in a statement. “The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation, he said.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).