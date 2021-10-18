New Haven police investigate deadly daylight shooting

A 30-year-old man died after being shot in New Haven late Sunday afternoon, police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting on Hazel Street, between Shelton and Dixwell avenues. Officers found the wounded man, and he was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting who has not spoken to police is asked to call the Investigative Service Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous, or submit tips anonymously, by calling 1-866-888-8477 (TIPS), or texting “NHPD,” plus your message, to 274637 (CRIMES).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.