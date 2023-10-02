New Haven police looking to ID suspect in several arsons

Police in New Haven are asking for help identifying a suspect in several arson incidents.

The New Haven Police Department on Monday released photos of the man they say is a suspect and a video that shows him walking up a flight of stairs at an unknown location where police said one of the incidents was reported.

Police did not release any additional information about the arson investigations or where the fires occurred.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect has been asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Anonymous tips can also be left at the police department’s tip line at 1-866-888-TIPS OR 203-946-6296.