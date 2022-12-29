New Haven police officer arrested after allegedly using ‘inappropriate and alarming language’ toward kids

A New Haven police officer was arrested on a warrant charging her in connection with an alleged verbal altercation that occurred in October between her and several juveniles outside a Wallingford home, police said.

Officer Lindsey Nesto also was placed on administrative duty, police said. Nesto was off duty at the time of the alleged incident and was not acting in her capacity as an officer, police said,

Nesto is charged with second-degree breach of peace for an incident that allegedly occurred in Wallingford on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. “Officer Nesto is accused of using inappropriate and alarming language towards the juveniles,” police said.

Police did not say what alleged inappropriate and alarming language was used toward the juveniles.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson placed Nesto on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, police said.