New Haven police officer dies in fatal Las Vegas car accident Monday morning
A New Haven police officer died in a car accident Friday morning.
Joshua Castellano, a 7-year veteran of the police department and a member of the Shooting Task Force, was traveling in a vehicle in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“Officer Castellano was a passenger of the vehicle along with several other New Haven police officers, one of which is believed to be the operator,” the department said in a news release.
The crash is part of “an ongoing criminal investigation,” police added.
Anyone with information should contact the Las Vegas Police Department.
Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.