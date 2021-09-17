New Haven police officer dies in fatal Las Vegas car accident Monday morning

Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant

A New Haven police officer died in a car accident Friday morning.

Joshua Castellano, a 7-year veteran of the police department and a member of the Shooting Task Force, was traveling in a vehicle in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Officer Castellano was a passenger of the vehicle along with several other New Haven police officers, one of which is believed to be the operator,” the department said in a news release.

The crash is part of “an ongoing criminal investigation,” police added.

Anyone with information should contact the Las Vegas Police Department.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories