New Haven police seek suspect after man on park bench shot, pistol-whipped, robbed

New Haven police are investigating the shooting Friday night of a man, 42, who also was allegedly pistol whipped and robbed, police said.

Police were called Friday at about 7:40 p.m. with the report a man on a park bench had been shot in the area of Watson and Bassett streets, police said in a statement.

“During one call, a shot could be heard while the caller was providing the dispatcher with information,” the police statement said.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and injury to the back of his head, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital, where officers were told his injuries were not life threatening, police said.

Investigators learned the victim was shot, and pistol-whipped during a robbery in which numerous personal items were stolen, police said.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification visited the scene Friday to collect evidence and among their finds was one fired cartridge casing by the park bench.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crime or who may have information valuable to investigators to call 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).