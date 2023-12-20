New Haven police sergeant arrested on charges of domestic violence

Connecticut State Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a New Haven police sergeant facing multiple charges of domestic violence.

Louis DeCrescenzo, a 50-year-old sergeant for the New Haven Police Department was charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace and two counts of second-degree threatening, reports WTNH News 8.

DeCrescenzo turned himself in on Tuesday to Troop B in Montville, and has already been released after posting a $5,000 bond, according to state police.

The sergeant was accused of brandishing a gun during multiple arguments with the same woman, allegedly threatening her and saying during one confrontation, “You don’t know what I’m gonna do to you.”

An internal affairs investigation was launched back in May after the woman reported her concerns to police, saying there were times during their arguments that she feared for her life.

DeCrescenzo was also accused of blocking the doorway during some arguments, refusing to let the woman leave the home.

The woman involved in the incidents has not been publicly identified and the reason for the arguments remains undisclosed. However, a warrant says the victim described DeCrescenzo as “verbally/emotionally abusive, obsessive and controlling.”

The woman also said her fears were exacerbated by DeCrescenzo’s increasing use of alcohol, and that when he would drink, she feared he’d “snap and kill [her].”

New Haven police Sgt. Cherelle Carr said in a press release that the charges were filed as family violence, and that DeCrescenzo has been on paid administrative leave since May 24, due to the complaint.

Carr added that the Internal Affairs investigation remains open, and that no further information will be released until it has been completed.

DeCrescenzo was scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court on Wednesday. He had been a member of the New Haven Police Department since 2009.