New Haven police sergeant terminated for violating department policies

A New Haven police sergeant, who was the subject of an internal investigation for violating department policies, was fired on Thursday, New Haven Chief Karl Jacobson said in a release on Friday.

Jacobson recommended the termination of Sergeant Shayna Kendall after an internal affairs investigation was completed and she was found to have violated numerous department policies.

“If an officer acts in such a way as to undermine the public’s trust in our department, they will lose the privilege to serve New Haven,” Jacobson said.

The investigation was reviewed by the Civilian Review Board, who agreed with Jacobson’s recommendation. On Thursday night, the Board of Police Commissioners voted to fire her.

“It is unfortunate that these events took place and that I had to recommend the termination of a sergeant from our department, but I am committed to the people of New Haven and to the procedural justice that I hope will build a better bond between our officers and the community,” Jacobson said.

Kendall was under investigation for misconduct after she was cited in a civilian complaint by resident Virginia Hawthorne on July 8, 2021. Kendall has been on paid leave since June 30, 2022, according to WTNH.

Kendall reportedly did not document, record any body camera footage or notify dispatch of the incident, according to an 89-page internal affairs report. Kendall also made statements that conflicted with the statements of others during the investigation, according to the report.

The investigation stems from a traffic incident that occurred while Kendall, who was late for the start of her 7 a.m. shift, was en route to work, the report said.

The report states that Hawthorne was driving on Cresent Street after 7 a.m. on July 7, 2021, when she was behind Kendall at a red stop light. When the light turned green Kendall did not move and Hawthorne honked her horn after a few seconds, Hawthorne said in her complaint according to the report.

After Kendall drove straight through the light, Hawthorne turned right down Ella Grasso, Hawthorne said. She then noticed Kendall making a U-turn and following her, before attempting to pull her over.

Hawthorne pulled over, after a period of hesitation because she feared she would be shot in an instance of road rage. Kendall came to the window and stated she was a police officer, despite being in street clothes. Kendall allegedly did not give her name nor the department she worked for, Hawthorne said, according to the complaint.

When Kendall questioned where she was going and asked if she realized an officer was in front of her, which she said she did not, Hawthorne explained she tapped her horn in case Kendall was distracted, according to the complaint.

Phone records pulled and interviews conducted during the investigation revealed Kendall was on the phone with another officer during the incident, according to the report.

Kendall then said Hawthorne was “detained from getting to work on time” and then did not allow Hawthorne to continue driving to work, according to the complaint.

Hawthorne also reported that Kendall never asked for her “license, vehicle registration or insurance” and did not tell her she was “free to leave the scene at any point during the stop,” according to the report.

Hawthorne said she was “very upset at a police officer exhibiting road rage and abusing her power” and that she was “harassed and detained” by Kendall, according to the complaint.

During the investigation, Kendall provided a different account of the stop, saying she pulled Hawthorne over to make sure there was not a medical emergency. She did not corroborate the dialogue that Hawthorne cited, including Kendall saying, “I bet you didn’t know that you were beeping at a police officer.”

Kendall said she did not document or record the incident since she was not yet on duty, despite being scheduled for duty prior to the incident. The report refutes this claim, saying that she put herself on duty by engaging her lights and initiating the stop.

Kendall also told investigators that she contacted her supervisor to report being late for work on July 7, but her supervisor was on vacation when the incident happened, the report said. The supervisor also said that Kendall was frequently late to work but did not contact him this time. He reported speaking to her within the few days surrounding the incident, and phone records show he spoke with her two days later, according to the report.

Kendall was marked in violation of “conduct unbecoming of an officer,” including entering false or inaccurate books, reports or records. She was also marked in violation for knowingly exceeding her authority as an enforcer of the law, knowingly restricting the freedom of individuals, conduct in an official capacity that detracts from the public faith of the criminal justice system, conduct that impairs the ability of the officer or department to provide law enforcement services to the community and several procedural violations related to record-keeping.

“The investigation determined by a preponderance of the evidence that the misconduct or malfeasance complained of occurred and that it was committed by the subject, of the investigation, Sergeant Kendall,” the internal investigation said.