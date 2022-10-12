‘I haven’t bought a British stock for years – but couldn’t resist this bargain’

Diageo whisky

For the first of our Wednesday stock tips since the severe slide in the pound made our “Questor in America” format a less solid proposition we’ll recommend a London-listed stock that nevertheless has a huge presence overseas and the status, in one professional investor’s words, of a “genuine world leader.”

That company is Diageo, the spirits giant. We have tipped it in the past but return to it today in the belief that it offers rare resilience in a troubled market. Proof of this comes, admittedly not in a form we would like, from the fact that of the eight individual stocks chosen last year for our Wealth Preserver portfolio, covered here every third Friday, it is the only one in positive territory.

This is not to say that the shares have become too expensive: in fact they have fallen this year, despite promising full-year results published in July, when the company said pre-tax profits had jumped by 18.4pc.

“I haven’t bought a British share for years but have just bought Diageo,” says Simon Edelsten, manager of Mid Wynd, the global investment trust that has been a strong performer for this column. His fund has just one other London-listed holding.

“Diageo is one of the UK’s great exporters,” he says.

He adds that in tricky times such as these he wants to own a certain type of business.

“We are living through a period of rising interest rates and inflation. Any stock market investor runs a high risk of owning companies that cannot increase their profits. My approach is to look for companies that make something whose buyers don’t want to switch to cheaper versions of the same thing.

“A favourite tipple tends to be one of the last things people give up. It’s one of those ‘affordable luxuries’ they keep up with even in a recession; others include pet food, cosmetics, even their iPhone. They hold on to the luxury element.”

He says Diageo’s strategy is to make customers “proud” to buy its products. “So spending a lot on brand is important,” he adds. “The brand has been built up over years so if things are tight you can afford to spend a bit less on it for a while.”

While Questor has decided to stop tipping American stocks every week because our puny pounds buy so few dollars, Diageo still stands to benefit from sterling’s weakness – in two ways, says Edelsten.

“Think about the products it makes in America, such as vodka, and sells in America. The margin doesn’t change as a result of the pound’s weakness, but the dollars it makes in the end are worth more when translated into sterling. Now think about the drinks it makes here in Britain but sells in America, such as whisky: in dollar terms its costs are lower, so its margin increases too – and its margins are fantastically high anyway.

“I expect it to upgrade its earnings expectations soon as a result of the strength of the dollar.”

Even before the exchange rate had provided this extra impetus, the company’s profits had been growing well. “Earnings have risen by 50pc in five years – that’s as good as any other stock in Britain outside the tech sector,” says Edelsten.

In an update last week Diageo said it remained “well positioned to deliver our medium-term guidance to 2025 of organic net sales growth consistently in the range of 5pc to 7pc and organic operating profit growth sustainably in the range of 6pc to 9pc.”

Edelsten adds: “Diageo is well-run, I regard it extremely highly. Just look at the long-term record.” Apart from the profits growth referred to earlier, the company has grown its dividend by an average of 4pc annually over the past five years, which of course exceeded the low rates of inflation we experienced until recently. Its debts are also low relative to profits, which is important at a time of rising interest rates.

“I prefer companies that are top‑quality and whose shares have fallen a bit to something cheap where you hope for recovery,” he says. “Diageo is a straightforward story. When international investors finally come back to Britain what are they going to buy? Stocks like this.”

Questor says: buy

Ticker: DGE

Share price at close: £36.62

