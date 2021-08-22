Haven’t Received Your Third Stimulus Check? Call the IRS Phone Number and Tell Them

mediaphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you haven’t received your third government stimulus payment yet, there’s a way to track it down without going to the IRS website and navigating the seemingly endless maze of menu links, FAQs and status messages.

Just pick up your phone and punch in these 10 numbers: 800-919-9835. That’s the IRS Economic Impact Payment phone number, which connects you with a live representative.

As noted on the Tom’s Guide website, the phone number is a good option if you have a hard time navigating the IRS’s dedicated stimulus check website, or if you have a question that can’t be answered on the site.

Just keep in mind that the IRS has been overwhelmed with inquiries during the pandemic, with millions of Americans clogging up the phone lines to ask about their tax refunds, stimulus payments and other benefits.

When you call the number, you’ll likely be greeted by an automated recording that will attempt to help you before you’re connected with a live representative. Be prepared to sit on hold for a while, and make sure you have your questions and basic personal information ready.

If calling on the phone is not an option, you can also try the “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS website. As previously reported on GOBankingRates, the tool lets you find out when your third stimulus payment is scheduled to be sent, or when and how it was sent. The system is updated once a day, usually overnight. To use the tool, you’ll need to input your Social Security number, date of birth and address.

Meanwhile, something you should never do is accept phone calls from someone claiming to be with the IRS — the IRS never calls. If someone calls you claiming to be with the IRS, they are almost certainly trying to scam you.

According to the FTC.gov website, “Scammers pretending to be from the government can rig up caller ID to look like a call is coming from the government. But the truth is: Government agencies usually will not call or email you — especially about something related to money. They almost always contact you by U.S. mail.”

