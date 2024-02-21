New Haven teen pleads guilty in 5 gang-related shootings

A New Haven teenager has admitted his role in five shootings and several other crimes stemming from his time in a street gang, authorities said Tuesday.

Devin “JB” Suggs, 19, was a member of the city’s Exit 8 gang, according to federal investigators. The gang was named after a highway exit in the northeast section of town.

Police have tied the Exit 8 gang to three murders and 16 attempted murders since 2018. Suggs admitted to his role in five of the attempted murders, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

On April 27, 2021, a man was shot in the leg in the neighboring city of Hamden. Two weeks later, another man was shot four times in New Haven, and less than a week after, another man was shot in the back. Suggs was involved in all three shootings, according to police.

Suggs also admitted to his role in a March 16, 2022 shooting of “rival gang members,” who were not named in charging documents.

He also copped to helping steal a car on Jan. 20, 2023 from Scarsdale, N.Y. and using the car in a drive-by shooting later that day in Hamden that ended with one man shot in the head. The victim survived that attack.

Suggs pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity, admitting his involvement in the shootings, car theft and drug trafficking.

“Gang members also promoted, coordinated, facilitated, and celebrated their narcotics distribution and acts of violence through text messaging and the use of social media applications and websites including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube,” the Justice Department said in a press release.

Suggs faces up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.